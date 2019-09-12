Mecca Scarborough raises more than £100,000 in just eight weeks for children's charity Variety

Mecca Scarborough's loyal customers have helped them to raise £107,067 in just eight weeks for Variety the Children’s Charity through the Sunshine Flyer game.

After teaming up with Variety the Children’s Charity to create the Sunshine Flyer at the start of July, Mecca Bingo is thrilled to have completed its eight weeks of fundraising with the game, and has exceeded its target of £80,000 raised, by confirming the final amount raised is £107,067.

The money raised with the help of Mecca Scarborough will be used to make a difference to the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children and young people around the UK.

Some of the money will be used to buy essential accessible coaches to enable easier travel which allows these young people to travel to places they have never visited before.

Paul Webb, club manager at Mecca Scarborough, said: “We are so delighted to have been involved with such a life-changing collaboration with Variety and to have contributed to the incredible final figure.

"Our customers enjoyed the Sunshine Flyer game immensely and were so glad to be playing a game that had such a great cause.”

Danielle Roche, Corporate Partnerships Manager at Variety, said: “We are extremely proud to have worked alongside Mecca Bingo and to have raised the life-changing amount of £107,067 which will go towards providing essential funds for Variety the Children’s Charity and continue to support the work that the charity carries our across the country.’’

Miles Baron, Chief Executive of the Bingo Association, said: “I would like to thank Mecca Bingo and their customers for all their incredible support and generosity in raising above and beyond our initial target of £80,000 for our chosen charity, Variety the Children’s Charity.

"Thanks to this latest contribution, the amount total raised by bingo clubs across the UK for Variety is nearly at £1,500,000.

"The money raised will have a direct impact on drastically improving the lives of thousands of disadvantaged and sick children throughout the UK.’’

To attend a Mecca Club, you do need to be aged 18 years or over and new customers must bring photo ID.