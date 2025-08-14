Meet Father Christmas and his elves on North Yorkshire Moors Railway's Santa Express

The North Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR), has a brand new interactive adventure waiting for families on the Santa Express this year.

The steam train ride will be packed with songs, jokes and the magic of Christmas, brought to life by Santa’s Elves - families will also get to meet the great man himself on board.

The Santa Express will be spreading seasonal joy on November 29 and 30, December 6 and 7, December 13 and 14 and daily from December 20 to 24.

At Pickering station, families will be welcomed by the sights and sounds of the Santa Express steam train with Christmas decorations, traditional games, and live singing to get everyone in the Christmas spirit.

Santa and his elves enjoying a mince pie or two!

Once on board, Santa’s team of elves will keep everyone entertained with sing-alongs, Christmas-cracker jokes, and plenty of fun.

Among the team are Elton Elf, known for his musical skills, Joey Marshmallow, the cheeky trickster, and Chef Custard, who looks after Santa and his reindeer with his special recipes.

Guests should also keep an eye out for Chris Mouse, the Station Mouse, who checks that everyone is on the Nice List with his cheeky “eek, eek, eek!”

During the journey, Santa Claus himself will visit each child, spreading Christmas cheer and handing out a keepsake.

Festive fun on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.

The Christmas emporium will be open at Pickering Station, where gifts are available as a stocking-filler treat or a memento of the festive cheer.

The tearoom will also be open.

Charlotte Hawes, Events & Guest Experience Manager, said: “This year’s Santa Express is all about those moments that make Christmas magical.

"The buzz on the platform, meeting our cheeky elves, and seeing Santa arrive in the carriage all help the journey feel like stepping into a Christmas tale.

"It’s a true Yorkshire Christmas, with stories, characters, and memories that will last long after the decorations have come down.

"We’re teaming up with Wise Owl Theatre Co this year and it promises to be an extra special experience for all.”

Don't miss your chance to be part of this magical journey.

Visit www.nymr.co.uk/santa for more information and to book your tickets.