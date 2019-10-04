Meet the Scarborough couple who saved a man trying to take his own life

A Scarborough couple are to receive a national award for saving a man who was trying to take his own life.

Suzanna Marie Garner and Ian Hall, both 22, were walking home from the town centre on the evening of March 18 when they spotted a man on a brick wall on the southern end of the Spa bridge.

Suzanna said: “We saw this bloke trying to take his own life. He was blue in the face and had a can of cider next to him.

“I immediately rang an ambulance while my partner was trying to communicate with him.

“I was on the phone with paramedics and the woman talked us through what to do.

“You don’t really know what to do in those situations, I was shocked and also concerned about myself getting hurt because we didn’t know if he had any sharp objects on him.”

Eventually, with the help of the call handler, Ian managed to take action to help the man while Suzanna rushed to wait for the ambulance to direct it to the man.

A month later, the pair, who live in Grosvenor Crescent, got a call from the police informing them the person they had saved was “thankful” for what they did and that, as a result of their action, the two of them would receive Royal Humane Society Certificates of Commendation.

Suzanna added: “We didn’t expect it but we were pleasantly surprised, I didn’t think you’d get recognition for stuff like that.

“That night we only came out for a KFC. The last thing we expected was to stumble across a man trying to kill himself but luckily we were in the right place at the right time.

“The man was a complete stranger to us but hopefully he’s getting the right help.”

Andrew Chapman, Secretary of the Society, said: “If they had not arrived when they did the man would have succeeded in his suicide bid and would have died.

“They saw him and went straight into action to action.

“Thankfully they were just in time. If they had not been there when they were it could have been a very different ending to the incident.”

If you are affected by any of the issues in this report, you can call the Samaritans on a free number, 116 123.