Meet the Scarborough women who will be taking on the London Marathon in the name of charity

Sera Byrne, Liz Pimperton and Emma-Jane Birley will take to the streets of London this Sunday to tackle the 26-mile charity run.

Sera will be running for St Catherine’s Hospice who cared for her mum Jenny Frost until she passed away in October last year.

She and her husband Nick moved to Scarborough from Devon 10 to 15 years ago.

She said: “I’m doing this in memory of my mum because she spent many years at the hospice charity shop on Ramshill Road and when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2017 she became a patient.

“The care she received was fantastic, it was such a horrible time for us all but the staff there are really warm and kind and made the best out of an awful situation.”

Sera received the ballot on the day her mum died.

Ramshill shop manager Sarah Bayes, and her team of volunteers, said: “Jenny was always fun and full of life. She was positive, with a big smile, and was kind and thoughtful.

“Jenny was a people person who brought out the happy side of us all. She was our ‘day out’ organiser and we had many excellent lunches at her home and away.

“Jenny brought so much to the Ramshill shop and was the life and soul from when she arrived. People came in especially to see her. She brought joy and happiness to everyone.”

Liz suffers from a rare eye condition called retinitis pigmentosa.

Despite her visual impairment, the 52-year-old is determined to live life to the full and will soon be taking part in her third challenge of the year in aid of Retina UK.

“I did the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 last July, the Swim Serpentine two-mile swim in September and now I’m doing the London Marathon so after this I’ll have completed the London Classics.

“It’s just a way to keep fit, raise money for charity and show people that nothing is impossible even if you’ve got a disability.”

Last but not least there's Emma-Jane.

This will be her third marathon, but her first time at London – and she is running to say thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, whose nurses cared for her mum Carol when she was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago .

Emma-Jane, who works at Scarborough Teaching Alliance, said: “When my mum was diagnosed with breast cancer I felt helpless. Watching her endure surgery followed by chemotherapy and radiotherapy and being unable to help take the pain away inspired me to do something to raise money to help fight this horrendous disease, and I took up running.”