Meeting to be held for people opposed to BID 'who share the same values to launch a business-led initiative'

A meeting will be held tonight in Scarborough for people opposed to the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID).

The Yorkshire Coast Levy Payers Association, which was started by a group of local businesses opposed to the bid, has organised tonight’s gathering.

The first bills for the mandatory levy went out in August. More than 1,300 businesses from Staithes to Spurn Point with a rateable value of more than £12,000 will face the new charge.

Unlike previous meetings, only those who share the values of the anti-BID group are asked to attend.

A spokesman the Yorkshire Coast Levy Payers Association said: “The subject matter of these meetings, apart from supporting one another as businesses who share the same values will be to launch our business-led initiative.

“At all our meetings in the past, we have given floor space to those who have differing views from our own. We think we’ve heard enough from them now. So as a result of wanting to keep our focus, we are only inviting those who support our cause.

“The invitation has not been extended to BID directors or employees.”

The spokesman added that some “genuinely supportive councillors” have been invited to attend.

The meeting will be held at the Clock Cafe near the Spa at 7pm with those attending asked to arrive for 6.30pm.

The BID aims to raise around £5m over five years to put back into the communities by way of creating new events, festivals, markets and also by making general improvements and updating infrastructure.

This week it announced plans for a BID-funded six-week Christmas ‘variety show’ for Scarborough, starting on November 14.

During the festival, Father Christmas will arrive in the harbour by sailboat, and Queen Victoria will time-travel to the Victorian Christmas Market.

Meanwhile, on every late night-shopping Thursday and weekends in the countdown to Christmas, visitors to the town centre will be able to see different events including glitterfest drag queens, traditional Christmas carol-singing, magic, music, storytelling and street theatre.