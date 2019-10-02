Meetings organised in Scarborough and Whitby for businesses and residents against Yorkshire Coast BID

Meetings have been organised in Scarborough and Whitby for businesses and individuals that are opposed to the Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID).

The Yorkshire Coast Levy Payers Association, which was started by a group of local businesses opposed to the bid, has announced it is holding more gatherings next week in Scarborough and Whitby.

The first bills for the mandatory levy went out in August. More than 1,300 businesses from Staithes to Spurn Point with a rateable value of more than £12,000 will face the new charge.

Unlike previous meetings, only those who share the values of the anti-BID group are asked to attend.

A spokesman the Yorkshire Coast Levy Payers Association said: “The subject matter of these meetings, apart from supporting one another as businesses who share the same values will be to launch our business-led initiative.

“At all our meetings in the past, we have given floor space to those who have differing views from our own. We think we’ve heard enough from them now. So as a result of wanting to keep our focus, we are only inviting those who support our cause.

“The invitation has not been extended to BID directors or employees.”

The spokesman added that some “genuinely supportive councillors” have been invited to attend.

The first meeting will be held on Monday (7th) at the Friendship Rowing Club in Whitby’s Church Street.

There will be a meeting in Scarborough on Wednesday (9th) at the Clock Cafe near the Spa.

Both meetings start at 7pm with those attending asked to arrive for 6.30pm.

The BID aims to raise around £5m over five years to put back into the communities by way of creating new events, festivals, markets and also by making general improvements and updating infrastructure.