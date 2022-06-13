Men wanted to boost Spotlight Theatre company numbers

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A spokesperson said: “Spotlight Theatre is struggling with a shortage of men, so if there is anyone out there who fancies joining one of the best companies in East Yorkshire please feel free to come along. We are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, rehearsing several things at the same time, or you could contact Mel Jones on 01262 604826 or 07587 702810.”