Men wanted to boost Spotlight Theatre company numbers

An important entertainment venue in Bridlington has launched a recruitment drive to attract more men.
Spotlight Theatre is hoping more men will join its company of performers.
The theatre puts on regular productions.
A spokesperson said: “Spotlight Theatre is struggling with a shortage of men, so if there is anyone out there who fancies joining one of the best companies in East Yorkshire please feel free to come along. We are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, rehearsing several things at the same time, or you could contact Mel Jones on 01262 604826 or 07587 702810.”
The venue is currently showcasing One Day I’ll Fly Away by Yorkshire playwright Janet Shaw. Go to spotlighttheatrebrid.co.uk for further information.