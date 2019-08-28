Michael Greene starts work as the new chief executive of Scarborough Council

Scarborough Council has a new chief executive in charge today for the first time in more than a decade.

Michael Greene officially starts work at the authority this morning, replacing Jim Dillon who retired in June after 13 years at the helm.

Mr Greene has most recently worked as assistant director for Neighbourhood and Customer Services at Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council and has worked in senior roles in West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

He was recommended for the £112,000 a year role earlier this year by an appointments committee, made up of councillors from the major parties on the authority.

Speaking when his successful application was announced, Mr Greene said: “I am absolutely delighted to be recommended as the next chief executive of Scarborough Borough Council.

“It is a fabulous area with a great reputation and some exciting developments planned for the borough. I am looking to build on this by working in partnership with our communities to deliver the exciting vision for the area.”