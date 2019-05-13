Michael Greene voted Scarborough Council's new Chief Executive

Scarborough Council has ratified the appointment of a new chief executive.

Today, a meeting of the council unanimously voted to appoint Michael Greene to the role following the resignation of current post holder Jim Dillon.

It is expected that Mr Green will start his new job, based at the Town Hall in Scarborough, around the middle of August.

Mr Greene is currently the assistant director for Neighbourhood and Customer Services at Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council and has worked in senior roles in West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester.

He was recommended for the £112,000 a year role by the appointments committee, made up of councillors from the major parties on the authority.

Speaking last month, Mr Greene said: “I am absolutely delighted to be recommended as the next chief executive of Scarborough Borough Council. It is a fabulous area with a great reputation and some exciting developments planned for the borough. I am looking to build on this by working in partnership with our communities to deliver the exciting vision for the area.”

The council’s current chief executive is due to retire from his role at the end of June and the authority could look to make an interim appointment to fill the time between Mr Dillon stepping down and Mr Greene starting.