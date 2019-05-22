Millets has opened in Scarborough - here is how you can save money there

Outdoor retailer Millets has opened its new store in North Street in Scarborough.

The chain now has more than 100 stores across the country, selling equipment from waterproof jackets to tents, walking boots, rucksacks and more.

An artist's impression of how the new store would look

The store itself takes the place of The Pond and Home Store, in the town centre unit previously occupied by Burton Menswear. It has created 12 new jobs, ranging from the store manager to weekend sales assistants.

This new 2,500 square foot store stocks a variety of brands such as The North Face and Berghaus, as well as trusted names like Eurohike and Peter Storm.

The store offers a boot fitting service, as well as kiosks for ordering stock from the website’s extensive ranges. Shoppers can order goods online and collect in the Scarborough store for their convenience.

This is Millets’ 102nd store, and the company are expanding their presence throughout the UK.

Paul Randles, head of retail at Millets, said: “We’re thrilled to be growing our UK store presence despite the challenges the British High Street is facing. We see Scarborough as a key area for the brand and are happy to have secured a fantastic location.”

“This is one of a number of stores we are planning to open this year and we are particularly happy to bring the outdoors to the people of Scarborough.”

Over the weekend of May 25 and 26, the Millets marketing team will be giving out extra 15% off vouchers to celebrate the opening.