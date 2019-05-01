Missing Leeds woman has links to Yorkshire coast

Police in West Yorkshire have appealed for help to find a missing woman who has links to Bridlington.

Kimberley Richmond, also known as Kimberley Barker, aged 31, was last seen in east Leeds at 10.22pm yesterday and officers are concerned for her safety and welfare.

She is described as white, 5t 1in tall, of slim build and with shoulder length blonde hair. She walks on crutches.

Kimberley is known to have links to York and Bridlington.

Anyone who knows where she is should call police on 101 quoting log 1870 of April 30.