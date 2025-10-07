Moorland Fire Tractor Run a massive 'Thank You' following Langdale Moor Fire

Farmers collecting water to tackle the Langdale Moor Fire

Farmers, firefighters and contractors will gather in Whitby on Saturday, October 18, as people from across the area gather to say thank you for their invaluable efforts tackling the Langdale Moor Fire.

Residents and visitors are being encouraged to join together to applaud the diverse mix of heroes who helped bring the moorland blaze, which broke out on Monday, August 12, under control.

Participants will gather at Whitby Marina from 9.30am, with a planned start time of 11am.

They will travel along the seafront and up to West Cliff, before turning along Love Lane towards Ruswarp.

Farm tanker dampens the area as farmers, contractors and firefighters battle to bring the blaze under control

The convoy will continue on towards the Flask Inn, the scene of one of the fiercest battles with the blaze, where they will gather between 3-3.30pm.

They will then return to Whitby via Helredale Road, across the new bridge and down to the seafront before heading back to the finish at Hawsker Village Hall at around 4.45pm.

Organiser Amy Cockrem, who initiated a GoFundMe appeal to support the farmers and firefighters which resulted in a massive £77,000 in donations, said: “We’re encouraging people to come and watch the tractors pull out and applaud them.

"We think that there will be a lot of tractors – possibly as many as 100.

"Some are bringing tankers that were used at the fire, and we’re hoping to have fire engines as well, if they’re not called out.

"It’s not just a thank you to those who fought the fire, it’s also a thank you to the community for all their support.”

For more details of the route, or to get in touch, visit the Moorland Fire Tractor Run Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/644933525116750