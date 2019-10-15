More bus services to run across Scarborough in lead up to Christmas

More bus services are expected to run across Scarborough in the six weeks leading up to Christmas.

East Yorkshire will be operating additional evening journeys on Thursdays during the late night shop opening.

The idea is to encourage residents in the borough to visit the town centre and do their Christmas shopping locally.

Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill said: "This is very good news as this additional service is being provided by Scarborough and District buses without the need for support from council tax payers. I hope many people will use these buses to ensure that this service continues in future years and also to make sure that local shops get the lions share of local people’s Christmas shopping."

The extra services will operate as follows:

Service 8, 8A Scarborough: West Pier, Hospital, Briercliffe, Northstead. - Additional journey at 19:00, 20:00 and 21:00 hours.

Service 9, 9A Scarborough: Newby, High Mil, Sea Life Centre - Additional journey at 19:31, 20:31 and 21:31 hours.

Service 11 Scarborough: Barrowcliffe, Newby - Additional journey at 1840, 19:40, 20:40 and 21:40 hours.

These will start on November 14 and will continue through to December 19.