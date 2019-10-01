More than 100 homes set to be approved in next phase of Middle Deepdale site, Eastfield

The next phase of the Middle Deepdale housing scheme in Eastfield is moving forward with 106 new homes set to be granted planning permission.

The full scheme will see a total of 1,350 new homes built on the land when it is completed, with the progress broken up into phases.

The latest application submitted to Scarborough Council forms part of sub-phase 4 of the first stage of the development.

The appearance, scale and layout of more than 900 of the homes have so far been granted permission.

Phase 4 involved a parcel of land to the north of the development site in Eastfield and will go before the council’s planning committee on Thursday (3rd).

Developer Kebbell Homes says the latest phase will be made up of two, three and four-bedroom houses ranging in size from 640 to 1200sq ft.

In their report to the planning committee, the council’s planning officers state that there will be no extra affordable housing provided by this phase of the development.

Their report adds: “This scheme has been the subject of a viability assessment that has been scrutinised by officers. Your officers consider the viability assessment is acceptable and demonstrates that the scheme cannot support affordable housing.

“Whilst this is unfortunate, members will be aware there has been a considerable amount of affordable housing already provided within the early phases of [the development], with some 90 units already built on site. In addition, 20 bungalows and 24 flats from the recently permitted schemes for Yorkshire Coast Homes [now Beyond Housing] and Sanctuary Housing, are under construction and will all be affordable.

“This means that to date 134 affordable units have been provided or are under construction.”

The plans have been recommended for approval.