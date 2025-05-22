More than 100 people turn out for ride on Forget Me Not train between Whitby and Middlesbrough

More than 100 people, more than ever before, turned out yesterday to ride on the Forget Me Not Train along the Esk Valley ‘Pretty Line’ between Whitby and Middlesbrough.

Organised by the Esk Valley Community Railway to mark both Dementia Awareness Week and Community Rail Week, the train provides on-train music and entertainment in a safe environment for those living with dementia and their carers.

General Manager Lisa Williams said: “Our aim is to improve the rail service and to extend it to all members of the community.

“People can ride on our trains safely and in comfort, enjoying the company in ways that are simply not possible on the bus or in a car.”

Even the dogs (who travel free) were enjoying the journey on the Forget Me Not train.

Musicians perform on board, playing music everyone can enjoy, and a complimentary hand massage is on offer as well as goodies handed out along the way.

“Our purpose is to provide for local people, who can join at any one of the 17 stations along our line, but we have been astonished at the level of interest from much further afield,” said Lisa.

"We have received enquiries and entertained visitors from right across the country.”

Run by volunteers with enthusiastic support from train operator Northern, the service runs every other month on third Wednesdays.

The next are on July 16, then September 17, travelling along the Esk Valley and across the North York Moors from Whitby to Middlesbrough and back again.