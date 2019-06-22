Motor Neurone Disease association’s Scarborough and Bridlington Group appealing for great pet pictures to star in new calendar

The Motor Neurone Disease association's Scarborough and Bridlington Group is creating a pet calendar, and is looking to feature purrfect cats and delightful dogs.
Attention all pet owners in the East Coast area!

The group has launched a competition on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/472233826239797/posts/2131327400330423/) and is inviting local people to post a picture of their beloved pets.

The judges will than have the task to pick the finalists.

These lucky pets will get a free photoshoot with photographer Emma Addison and a free 8x6 mounted photo from the session.

The finalists will then have their professional photos put to a public vote on social media and the 12 with the most votes go into the 2020 charity MNDa calendar.

A spokesman said: “We have had some amazing entries so far including horses, Axolotl and lizards.”

Closing date for Facebook entries is 9am on Wednesday, July 17.