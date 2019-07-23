Motorbike racing returns to Scarborough this weekend

Motorbike racing returns to the Oliver’s Mount track this weekend with the Barry Sheene Classic.

Fans have been waiting since 2018 when several races had to been cancelled after the track did not meet strict safety requirements.

Dean Harrison who will race this weekend.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson is a "worthy winner" says Scarborough and Whitby MP Robert Goodwill

The new organisers, Two Four Three Road Racing Association — a motorcycle club formed earlier this year — have spent over £100,000 to improve safety for the public, riders and marshals.

Staff and volunteers have worked tirelessly to bring the famous track back to life.

The Barry Sheene Classic includes more than 21 races over Saturday and Sunday and star-studded parades on both days with four-time world champion Carl Fogarty leading one parade.

Barry Sheene made his debut in Scarborough in 1970 during which he scored a record-breaking victory in the 125cc race.

In total he won a 15 races at Oliver’s Mount and the Classic was created in his name after his passing in 2003.

Star riders including TT winners Dean Harrison — who holds the circuit lap record — and Lee Johnston are taking part this weekend.

It was announced in March that racing was being brought back to Scarborough with the full backing of Scarborough Council, who granted a lease to GrantRoberts Ltd to operate at Oliver’s Mount as Two Four Three Road Racing Association.

The 2.43 mile track is the only English road racing circuit and is a favourite amongst both UK and international fans and riders.

READ MORE: Scarborough businesses urged to take steps to combat sea pollution

The company has a wealth of experience in the sport from former Grand Prix and Isle Of Man TT racer, Eddie Roberts, and seven times TT winner and multiple winner at Oliver’s Mount, Mick Grant.

Mr Grant said: “I watched my first road race at Oliver’s Mount in short pants back in the early ‘50s and it ignited my passion for racing; we couldn’t let this historic track crumble into the history books.

“We need road racing in England; it’s one of the finest tracks in the world and it’s unique. I can’t wait to hear and witness classic and modern bikes race around this demanding track once again.”

The track at Oliver’s Mount has been at the heart of motorcycle racing for more than 70 years with the circuit hosting its first race in 1946.

The narrow and twisty circuit, with its hairpin corners and short straights, has challenged a multitude of racing stars throughout the decades including John Surtees, Giacomo Agostini, Barry Sheene and Carl Fogarty.

Throughout its history, Oliver’s Mount has regularly attracted record crowds that thrive on its thrilling atmosphere and close proximity to the racing action.

The next race is the Gold Cup which takes place on September 28 and 29.