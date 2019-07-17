Motorcyclist involved in dramatic crash while driving back from Scarborough is to feature on TV

A motorcyclist who suffered a dramatic crash which left him needing to have part of his leg amputated is to feature on television.

The accident, which resulted in life-changing injuries for experienced rider Al Plunkett, 52, will be shown on UKTV's Really Channel show Helicopter ER.

Mr Plunkett from Ripon was driving his motorbike back from Scarborough last year when he crashed with a car next to a farm entrance.

His bike hit the nearby drystone wall as he swerved and he was flung into the road.

Medics arrived on the scene within minutes, followed by the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) with its Critical Care Team to assess and treat Mr Plunkett's injuries.

The YAA flew Mr Plunkett to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where tests revealed that he suffered severe damage to the bones and organs on the left side of his body, and had to have part of his left leg amputated.

Speaking of his injuries, he said: “It changed everything. Going out with the kids, playing football with the kids – it was a massive life changing experience and I’m still going through it.”

Despite his ordeal, Mr Plunkett has remained positive and his recovery is going well.

And, he has not been deterred from his motorcycle, having started fixing it as soon as he was able.

Mr Plunkett added: “The Yorkshire Air Ambulance is a fantastic service. The bike was a mess, the car was a mess, and I was a mess, so they did an amazing job getting me to hospital.

"Where I live, it would take longer to get to hospital by land ambulance, so I don’t think I’d be in the position I am now. The air ambulance got me to hospital quickly and got me fixed.”

The accident will feature on next Monday’s episode of Helicopter ER, the award-winning UKTV programme which follows the life-saving work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The episode, which airs at 9pm on Really, also features a BMX rider who ended his race in agony, a police detention officer who suffered a cardiac arrest while on a training day and a tragic helicopter crash.