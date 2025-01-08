Movie Twisters and folk star Bella Gaffney at Whitby Coliseum in January 2025
As storm season intensifies, the paths of former storm chaser Kate Carter and reckless social-media superstar Tyler Owens collide, when terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed.
Showing on Thursday January 23, Twisters (12A) can be seen in a matinee screening at 1.30pm and on the evening at 7pm.
Tickets £5, available in advance from the Coliseum Centre, or on the door.
On Thursday January 30, Rural Arts Presents Bella Gaffney – Reflections.
Enjoy a live performance from Bella, who is renowned for her folk-inspired songwriting and her unique arrangements of traditional pieces.
Her shows will leave you with earworm melodies, foot-tapping rhythms and grinning from ear to ear from her off-beat brand of humour.
Bella is also a member of the folk band The Magpies.
Evening performance is on at 7.30pm,
Tickets: £10, concessions: £7.50
Available at www.ruralarts.org or from the Coliseum Centre in advance as well as on the door.
