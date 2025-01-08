Movie Twisters and folk star Bella Gaffney at Whitby Coliseum in January 2025

By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Jan 2025, 09:51 GMT
Whitby Coliseum gets its 2025 film season under way with the movie Twisters.

As storm season intensifies, the paths of former storm chaser Kate Carter and reckless social-media superstar Tyler Owens collide, when terrifying phenomena never seen before are unleashed.

Showing on Thursday January 23, Twisters (12A) can be seen in a matinee screening at 1.30pm and on the evening at 7pm.

Tickets £5, available in advance from the Coliseum Centre, or on the door.

Catch Twister and Bella Gaffney at Whitby Coliseum in January 2025.
Catch Twister and Bella Gaffney at Whitby Coliseum in January 2025.

On Thursday January 30, Rural Arts Presents Bella Gaffney – Reflections.

Enjoy a live performance from Bella, who is renowned for her folk-inspired songwriting and her unique arrangements of traditional pieces.

Her shows will leave you with earworm melodies, foot-tapping rhythms and grinning from ear to ear from her off-beat brand of humour.

Bella is also a member of the folk band The Magpies.

Evening performance is on at 7.30pm,

Tickets: £10, concessions: £7.50

Available at www.ruralarts.org or from the Coliseum Centre in advance as well as on the door.

