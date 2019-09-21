MP Robert Goodwill welcomes new measures to improve train punctuality in Scarborough and Whitby

MP Robert Goodwill has welcomed changes to the way that train delays are recorded, making it easier for customers to hold train companies to account.

Under the old system, trains are considered delayed if they are 5 or 10 minutes late. This will now change to measuring punctuality to a single minute of its scheduled arrival time.

The new plans will also give passengers detailed information on the causes of train delays, ensuring passengers feel that they are being provided with the best possible service.

Robert Goodwill MP said: “We rely on the trains to get to work, visit friends and access local services so it is vital that we have a reliable service that people can have trust in. When a train is delayed, even for a relatively short time, passengers should know and be able to hold companies accountable. This new measure gives people that power.

"Boris Johnson and the Conservatives will ensure that no part of this country is left behind, and no business is held back, because of poor transport, levelling up opportunities across the country and helping communities like ours in Scarborough and Whitby to prosper.”