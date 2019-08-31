MP steps in after Helmsley councillors voice concern over mobile phone masts

Balancing the demand for better mobile phone coverage in Ryedale with the potential impact of phone masts is being looked at by Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake.

The move comes after Helmsley councillors raised concerns about the possible impact on Ryedale’s picturesque scenery.

Mr Hollinrake told Helmsley Town Council: “This technology is essential for businesses, leisure activities and educational opportunities.

“I feel we need to make the planning process as straightforward as possible to accelerate connectivity in the region.”

He said issues had been raised about the visual impact of planned infrastructure to improve mobile phone coverage.

He said: “I have had some correspondence with other constituents about the health aspects of 5G technology and I have taken up the matter with the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Jeremy Wright.”

He added: “We understand the importance of protecting the countryside, but we also understand there must be a balance that takes into account the necessity for mobile companies to build and install their infrastructure.”