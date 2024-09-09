Mulgrave Estate to open gardens to raise money for Lythe and Sandsend churches

By Duncan Atkins
Published 9th Sep 2024, 11:58 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 12:00 BST

There will be another chance for people to look round the grounds of Mulgrave Castle this weekend.

Lord and Lady Normanby have generously agreed to open Mulgrave Castle gardens to the public on Sunday September 15, between 1pm and 5pm, for the parish of Lythe, to raise funds for the churches of St Oswald's in Lythe and St Mary's, Sandsend.

There will be cream teas, various stalls including tombola, cakes and books, and the opportunity to look round the gardens.

Parking in the grounds is free, entrance to the gardens costs £5 per adult, with free admission to children under 14 years old (who must be accompanied by an adult).

Mulgrave Castle in Lythe.placeholder image
Mulgrave Castle in Lythe.

