Multi-agency operation initiated to rescue person who fell from a ladder in Staithes

The patient was transported to the GNAAS helicopter by road ambulance.

The coastguard rescue officers were first on scene and provided initial casualty care.

Supported by Staithes & Runswick RNLI, the coastguard rescue officers were able to administer pain relief prior to the arrival of Great North Air Ambulance Service.

The patient was further assessed by a Doctor and Paramedics from GNAAS before Coastguard and RNLI crew extricated the patient in a stretcher from the roof to a land ambulance from North East Ambulance Service to transfer to the helicopter.

The three agencies worked together to ensure the patient was okay.