Music festival organiser announces Burnistonbury is cancelled due to 'licensing issues'

A charity music festival has been cancelled due to organisers "unable to overcome the licensing issues."

Louisa Oakley, organiser of Burnistonbury, announced that "with a heavy heart the event will be cancelled" after trying to secure a new location after loosing it's original venue.

She had secured permission to hold the event on June 22 on the Showfield off the Coastal Road at Burniston but that permission was only granted after a single objection to a licensing application was withdrawn before a hearing of Scarborough Council’s licensing sub-committee was due to take place.

The venue is now, however, unavailable and a fresh licence application was lodged with the borough council to use what’s known as “the Field” off Ripley’s Road, Cloughton.

The application involved seeking permission for live music, until midnight, and to sell alcohol at the event.

In a statment on a Facebook page, Louisa said: "Despite my best endeavours I have been unable to overcome the licensing issues to run Burnistonbury. Therefore it is with a heavy heart that the event will be cancelled.

"I want to thank all the staff at Scarborough Borough Council Licensing who have been nothing but a great support in helping me to try to run the event, however the objections have prevented us raising funds for such a fantastic local cause Saint Catherine's Scarborough.

"I want to thank everybody who was willing to give their time, commitment and help to put this on, as it would not have been a success without you.

"I hope to be able to run the event in 2020 with the help of the Duchy of Lancaster."

Mrs Oakley and her family have raised £200,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice over the last 20 years.

She has also thanked bands and vendors that were going to support the event including Big Me, Abi Kelly music, Jim Taylor, Jack Maw, The Hummingbirds, The Cloughton Rat Pack, Guilty as Charged, Midnight Royal, Friday Street, Soul Rida, Circa 15, The Colour Fire, The Hunmanbees, Dani Recchia, Philomena, lovehogroast.com, Hedge-Hoggers Cider, Ginilla Cakes, Deborah Flett, Andrew Walker Pizzaioli, Catherine Clarke - Mini Dutch Pancakes, Desmond O'brien, Dawn Stamp for Security, Finishing Touches - Face Painting, Jeanette from Glitter Malton, Debbie Saul for Sweets, P&L Sound & Lighting Yorkshire Limited and Tonic’s Bar - Event Bar Hire.