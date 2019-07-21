Music line up for Scarborough Seafest has been revealed: here's who will play, and when, at the three-day event

The line-up of free music performances will kick off this year’s Scarborough Seafest and continue to entertain the crowds in style throughout the town’s annual maritime festival.

Music talents from around the Yorkshire coast will perform from the marquee on West Pier from Friday July 26 to Sunday July 28.

Janet Jefferson, Chairman of the Seafest Committee, said: “Seafest is proud to support the Yorkshire coast’s thriving local music scene. Festival goers are in for a real treat and thanks must go to Ryan Heath for pulling together an excellent programme that features some of our area’s best musical talent. I encourage everyone to make the most of the music marquee and enjoy the many other wonderful sights, sounds and tastes that make our annual maritime celebration such a great event for all the family.”

The full music programme, put together by local promoter, Ryan Heath, is as follows:

Friday 26 July

7.10pm Lottie Holmes and The Sad Boys Club

8.30pm Mr. President

10.00pm The Buffalo Skinners

Saturday 27 July

12.20pm Raven

1.30pm Maisie Atkinson

2.40pm The Wayward Bohos

3.50pm Mark Stanley

5.00pm Rockin’ Hillbilly Blues Band

6.10pm Max and Alice

7.20pm Dustin the Blues

8.30pm Follow Deep

9.45pm Fireworks display in South Bay

9.55pm Symon Elliott

Sunday 28 July

12.30pm Steve Blacklidge

1.40pm Arizona Tides

2.50pm No Post On Sundays

4.00pm The Feens