My experience visiting Alice in Wonderland Christmas attraction at North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard

Visitors to North Yorkshire stately home Castle Howard can enjoy “an immersive Christmas experience like no other” – Alice’s Christmas Wonderland.

The promo literature said the experience “will leave your smile as wide as the Cheshire Cat’s” – so we took a tumble down the rabbit hole to explore the attraction’s seasonal offerings.

The day didn’t exactly get off to the best of starts when, just three miles from the Castle Howard turn-off from the A64, we hit traffic.

Quite a lot of traffic.

Spectacular tree and lights outside the main home. picture: Emma Atkins

Three miles in 60 minutes-type traffic.

We could have done a U-turn and Sat Nav’ed our way along the back roads, but I tried that once before in Whitby, only to find every other motorist in Yorkshire had the same idea and then got well and truly stuck!

However, we still got to Castle Howard in plenty of time for our chosen slot in the stately home and a spot of lunch first in the Christmas marquee – with a nice range of pies, pizzas and other hot food and drinks available.

Depending on what pizza toppings you like, you could try the Hatter’s Christmas dinner (yes there are sprouts) or the Jabberwocky’s fiery dream if you prefer things a little spicier.

The lobster musicians are part of the Alice experience! picture: Duncan Atkins

A Mad Hatter’s afternoon tea is also available.

So into the house … and I have to say it did not disappoint!

Creative team CLW Event Design had been working on the project since January – and their hard graft behind the scenes was clear for all to see as the 300-year-old house has been given a modern-day twist, adorned with set pieces, decorations, floristry, projections, lighting and sound.

I loved the contrast between the iconic architecture and stunning interiors and huge paintings – and DO NOT miss the huge Christmas tree in the Grand Hall, which seems to rise upwards forever – and the quirky looking Alice-inspired decorations.

Visitors prepare for their 'trip down the rabbit hole'! picture: Duncan Atkins

Musical compositions accompany each room in the house, alongside voiceover and poetry – with an expanded series of accessible events to open the experience to even more people, including British Sign Language interpreted guided tours and Calm Sessions.

Fans of Alice in Wonderland will have plenty of their favourite characters to keep an eye out for as they make their way around the tour, which lasts just over an hour.

You can meet Alice Liddell, who real little girl who inspired the Alice stories, the Mad Hatter, the White Queen and a rather odd band of Lobsters and their musical instruments!

A white rabbit trail will help keep the little ones amused while they go around the house.

The 27ft high Christmas tree forms the centrepiece of the Grand Hall. picture: Emma Atkins

And no trip to Alice’s Christmas Wonderland would be complete without a cheeky visit to the pop-up Betty’s shop.

You can also explore the farm shop and Christmas shop in the main courtyard.

And a new attraction for 2024 enables adults to discover The Chess Club, a secret dining room for grown-ups only, serving Wonderland-themed cocktails and sharing platters.

A shuttle service operates between the car park and the house, which extends down to the play area and Skelf Island for a limited duration.

Alice’s Christmas Wonderland runs from November 15 to January 5.

Visit castlehoward.co.uk for tickets.