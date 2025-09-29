Country music fans are in for a treat this autumn as the Nashville Live Tribute Show arrives at the Whitby Pavilion on Monday October 13.

This spectacular production celebrates the best of country music, paying homage to legendary artists past and present.

Audiences can expect performances featuring the timeless classics of icons such as Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, and Alan Jackson, alongside tributes to modern stars including Shania Twain and Chris Stapleton.

Blending heartfelt ballads, foot-stomping anthems, and soaring harmonies, this tribute show captures the magic of Nashville and brings it to the Yorkshire coast.

Tickets are expected to sell quickly.

Book now online at whitbypavilion.co.uk or via the Whitby Pavilion box office on 01947 824770.

