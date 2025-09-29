Nashville live tribute show coming to Whitby Pavilion
This spectacular production celebrates the best of country music, paying homage to legendary artists past and present.
Audiences can expect performances featuring the timeless classics of icons such as Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers, Tammy Wynette, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, and Alan Jackson, alongside tributes to modern stars including Shania Twain and Chris Stapleton.
Blending heartfelt ballads, foot-stomping anthems, and soaring harmonies, this tribute show captures the magic of Nashville and brings it to the Yorkshire coast.
Tickets are expected to sell quickly.
Book now online at whitbypavilion.co.uk or via the Whitby Pavilion box office on 01947 824770.
•We have a new way for people to submit their articles to us via an online portal which sends them directly into our system, meaning they can be published much more quickly.
Visit https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=sen to submit your story.