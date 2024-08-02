Ebor Quartet

Nunnington Hall near Helmsley is gearing up for three summer evenings of live music in August.

The unique and intimate setting of the Oak Hall inside the National Trust property provides the venue for three different acts performing on three consecutive evenings.

The series kicks off on Thursday 15 August with the dynamic York-based ukulele band, The Grand Old Uke of York.

The following night, The Ebor Quartet will be performing a repertoire of film and musical songs, before North Yorkshire soprano, Charlotte Potter, rounds things off on Saturday evening.

The Oak Hall

To add to the evening, guests can choose to select a combined ticket, which includes the concert and a pre-concert meal.

Elena Leyshon, Programming and Partnerships Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “We’re delighted to bring back the summer concerts.

“Nunnington Hall, and the Oak Hall in particular, is such a great setting for these kinds of events and the three acts who will be performing all offer something different.

“It’s a lovely way to spend a summer evening with family and friends, and we’re sure everyone attending will have a fantastic time.”

Tickets are on sale directly from the Nunnington Hall page of the National Trust’s website. The concerts start at 7.30pm, with the gardens open to enjoy prior.

Nunnington Hall, including its tea-room and tea garden, is currently open daily throughout the summer, from 10.30am until 5pm (last entry at 4.15pm).

For more information to help plan a visit and to book tickets for the live music, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall