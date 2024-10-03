Rev Barry Hill, Bishop of Whitby.

The new Bishop of Whitby will be consecrated in a service at York Minster on October 10.

The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, will consecrate two new bishops for the Diocese of York – Rev Barry Hill will be consecrated as the Suffragan Bishop of Whitby and Rev Canon Dr Flora Winfield will be consecrated as the Suffragan Bishop of Selby.

Alongside them, the Ven Patricia Hillas will be consecrated as the Bishop of Sodor and Man.

Flora and Barry will be presented for consecration by the Bishop of Leeds, the Rt Revd Nick Baines.

The Bishop of Whitby holds a particular responsibility for the care of the people, parishes, and clergy in the Archdeaconry of Cleveland, which stretches from Thirsk north to Middlesbrough, along the coast to Whitby, and south to Pickering.

Additionally, the Bishop of Whitby will lead the Diocese of York’s priority of Growing Younger and More Diverse, ensuring this is understood and woven into the whole diocesan mission and ministry, and will serve as Chair of the Board of Education with a particular care for the 121 Church of England schools in the Diocese.

Barry succeeds the Rt Rev Paul Ferguson, who retired in July 2024, having served as bishops in the Diocese of York for 10 years.

Barry is married to Stephanie (Pep), who is also ordained, and is father to Greg and Katy.

Their dog, Tilly, is considered the “fifth member of the household.”

Barry said: “I look towards consecration on 10th October, the welcome service in the Archdeaconry of Cleveland on 23rd October and then getting to know the people and places of the area with much excitement and profound hope.”

Archbishop Stephen said: “It will be a joy to consecrate Flora and Barry to their roles as Bishop of Selby and Bishop of Whitby.”

Following their consecrations at York Minster, each bishop will be welcomed at a service in their respective archdeaconry.

The service to welcome the Bishop Barry as Bishop of Whitby will take place in All Saints’ Northallerton on Wednesday October 23, at 7pm.

The consecration is a public service, and anyone is welcome to attend.

No booking is required for general admission.

It will be livestreamed on York Minster’s YouTube channel: youtube.com/@YorkMinsterOfficial.