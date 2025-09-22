New breath-taking woodland photography exhibition opens at Nunnington Hall

All the Wood's a Stage at Nunnington Hall

A stunning new exhibition opened this Saturday (September 20) at the National Trust’s Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created in collaboration with renowned photographers Joe Cornish and Simon Baxter, All the Wood’s a Stage is a continuation of the pair’s 2022 showcase, Woodland Sanctuary.

This new chapter features predominantly new photographs that celebrate the beauty and vital significance of trees, woodlands, and forests across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Kennedy, the Visitor Experience and Programming Manager at Nunnington Hall, who has curated the exhibition, said: “As many people already know, Joe and Simon’s work is simply outstanding. In this exhibition, they have created work that allows us to see trees as silent performers on nature’s stage - inviting us to observe, listen, and reflect.

All the Wood's a Stage - Simon Baxter

"There are two beautifully shot short films for visitors to enjoy, as well as the opportunity to purchase the accompanying All the Wood’s a Stage book.

"This exhibition promises a truly uplifting experience, inviting visitors to fall in love with woodland life all over again.”

All the Wood’s a Stage runs until Sunday March 29 2026, on dates that Nunnington Hall is open. Visitors will also be able to buy the prints that are on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nunnington Hall, including its tea-room and tea garden, is open daily until the end of September, 10.30am until 5pm, with last entry at 4pm. From October 1, Nunnington is closed on Mondays.

Dancing Trees - Joe Cornish

Normal admission prices apply, which includes entry to the exhibition, with free entry for National Trust members and under fives.

For more information to help plan a visit, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall