New chair of trustees appointed at the Wilf Ward Family Trust

Wilf Ward Family Trust, which covers Scarborough and Ryedale, has announced the appointment of its new chair of trustees.

Professor Dianne Willcocks, who was appointed a trustee at the trust in December 2018, has received the key role.

She takes over from Tony Denness who is to step down from his role as chair but who will continue to be a trustee until October this year.

Dianne has served nine years as a non-executive director at York Teaching Hospital; she is a Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire; and from 1999 to 2010 she led the formation of York St John University as its first vice chancellor.

Dianne’s academic research and practice background is in social gerontology: exploring the issues around citizenship, age-appropriate housing and health and wellbeing for today’s elders.

A passionate advocate for culture and the arts, she chaired York Theatre Royal for a decade; she is presently chair of York’s Mediale Festival; and she is senior Independent trustee at York Museums Trust.

In 2008 she was awarded CBE for services to Higher Education and the community of North Yorkshire, and in 2009 she was the first woman to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from York Press.

Paul McCay, chief executive at Wilf Ward Family Trust, said: “We are delighted to have someone of Dianne’s calibre to lead on our board of trustees.

“She brings a huge wealth of relevant knowledge and experience, as well as a deep passion for improving the care for adult social care in our community.

“I know that she has been impressed with the care and commitment that she has encountered in our services and I am confident that her engagement on behalf of our customers and support workers will encourage and enable the trust to further our ambitions for the future.”

The Wilf Ward Family Trust was founded in November 1986 to give relief to carers through the provision of residential respite units and day facilities.

The trust’s work began when founding trustees Wilf and Phyllis Ward established Isabella Court in Pickering as a short break service for people with disabilities.

Since then the trust has grown significantly and now offers a large range of supported living accommodation and residential care services, as well as specialist holiday accommodation.

The trust operates across the Yorkshire and Humber regions and employs more than 1,100 staff at 76 sites.

Visit the wilfward.org.uk website to find out more about the trust’s work.