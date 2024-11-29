New 'Cuppa with a Copper' initiative launches in Scarborough

PCSO Dan Andrews

Today (Friday November 29) sees the launch of ‘Cuppa with a Copper’ in Scarborough and along the Yorkshire Coast.

The project has been funded by North Yorkshire Council (NYC) and will see Police and NYC’s Community Safety Officers coming together within community cafes to engage with members of the community who may not generally attend drop-in events.

The informal events offer residents the opportunity to have a chat with their local officer about concerns within their neighbourhood over a brew.

It also allows the public to find out what the Community Safety Hub are doing to tackle issues in the local area.

The project will begin in Scarborough, with expectations that it will spread across the Yorkshire Coast to Whitby, Filey and Eastfield.

PCSO Dan Andrews has brought the project to Scarborough and has been working with Senior Community Safety Officer Rhian Buglass from NYC to promote partnership working, as it is expected that the project will develop into a multi-agency engagement.

PCSO Andrews said. “We want to reach out to those in our community who don’t necessarily want to come to some of our more public events. ‘Cuppa with a Copper’ will allow a more relaxed atmosphere, over a brew, in an informal setting.”

The launch events will take place at:

Cockleshells Café at St James with Holy Trinity Church on Seamer Road on Tuesday December 3 from 11.30am – 12.30pm, and Westborough Church on Wednesday December 5 from 1-2pm.

Further events will be advertised in advance on the free North Yorkshire Community Messaging service, as well as on the Facebook page.