New festive fun run held to support Saint Catherine’s

Attention all runners, walkers and fundraisers – Yule love a new event to support a vital charity in Scarborough.

Registrations are now open for Saint Catherine’s first Festive Fun Run.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 8, starting at 10am at the Sea Life Sanctuary in Scarborough’s North Bay.

Participants are encouraged to sport their finest festive fancy dress – as long as it’s Christmas-themed anything goes.

Entrants can walk, jog, skip or sprint along a choice of three distances – 2K, 5K, or 10K.

The 2K route is from Sea Life to the Sands and back and the 5K option to Hairy Bob’s skate park and back. The 10K route is the same as the 5K route but you do it twice.

This event is suitable for wheelchairs, pushchairs and dogs on a lead.

The Festive Fun Run is sponsored by UPM Raflatac and supported by the Sea Life Sanctuary, Scarborough.

Event organiser Rhiannon Hunt said: “This is a new event for Saint Catherine’s and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone’s festive outfits. So whether you fancy being a reindeer, snowman, Santa or an elf for the day – the choice is yours. Anything goes as long as it’s fun and festive!

“This is a great way to get together with friends, family or workmates this Christmas and do something really special to support Saint Catherine’s. By raising funds in sponsorship you will be giving the precious gift of care to our patients and their families.”

Shaun Johnson, general manager at UPM Raflatac, said: “The UPM Raflatac Scarborough team are delighted and proud to support the Festive Fun Run.

“The Saint Catherine’s Hospice team provide a truly inspirational and vital service to our local community.”

Tickets cost £10 for adults and children under 16 are free (registration is still necessary). The ticket price includes a finisher present and free entry to the Sea Life Sanctuary (for all registered adults and children) after the event.

To register go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/event/festive-fun-run/

People can also register or find out more by calling the fundraising department on 01723 378406.