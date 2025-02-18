New interactive trail unveiled at Nunnington Hall for February half-term

Visitors looking through the bird hide at Nunnington Hall. picture: Annapurna Mellor

This half-term, families can have fun finding out what pests the conservation team have had to control at one of the area’s most popular manor houses.

Nunnington Hall, the National Trust property near Helmsley, has created a new interactive trail around the house, where children will be tasked with helping the pests cover up their antics.

Creepy crawly activities include spiderweb weaving, woodworm jenga and working out a clusterfly’s favourite smell.

Sarah Nolan, Visitor Experience Officer at Nunnington Hall, said: “This is a new theme for the house and one we’re really looking forward to sharing with families. Our house and collections team have really got onboard with the idea and helped with the creation of activities.

Children playing on the natural Lions Den play area at Nunnington Hall. picture: James Beck.

“Children will be transported into the world of bugs. In addition to some competitive family fun, they might learn a thing or two about conservation along the way.”

Throughout half-term, children will also be able to enjoy themselves outside.

They can explore the garden, learn about composting in the organic cutting garden, spend time in the bird watching area and enjoy the Lion’s Den play area.

The tearoom will be open every day.

Elsewhere in the house, a new stunning exhibition is now open, titled Threaded Landscapes.

It showcases the outstanding work of York-based textile artist, Nicola Harper.

Nunnington Hall is now open daily until Sunday February 23, from 10.30am to 4pm, with last entry at 3pm.

Normal property admission applies; adult £12, child £6 and family ticket £27.50. Free admission for National Trust members and under fives.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nunnington-hall for more.