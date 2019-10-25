New micropub could open in Scarborough

A new micropub could be set to open in Scarborough.

Katrice Rowe has applied to the borough council to open the small bar in a former charity shop at 7 Northway, opposite the Stephen Joseph Theatre.

Her application states that the bar would be open from noon until midnight seven days a week.

The application adds: ”Economically, the larger, Weatherspoon’s type model, is the most successful form of licensed establishment and this has been disastrous for traditional local public houses, who cannot compete on sale or purchase prices.

“The social drinkers displaced by the loss of good public houses have also lost their identity as a local community.

“Small premises can be successful, by specialising in offering products from smaller, craft-based suppliers and appealing on the basis of taste and interest, rather than price.

“Socially, creating a following of regulars, will to some extent restore their local identity.

“The site location has potential as a meeting place for theatre goers and rail travellers.”

"The pub would sell craft beers, lagers, ciders and spirits with an emphasis ton “small breweries and distilleries, where the principle is based on the real ale ethic, endorsed by a discerning clientele”.

The plans are out to consultation.