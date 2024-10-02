New outstanding childcare Scarborough
A childcare setting in Scarborough has been graded outstanding in their first year of registration with Ofsted.
Mana Childcare who were previously Outstanding with an Ofsted Agency & moved to become an Ofsted provider in November 2023 have received an Outstanding by Ofsted grade.
This follows their recognition of being Childminder of the year for the Yorkshire and Humber region, earlier this year.
Ria Machin owner of Mana Childcare in the Falsgrave area, is so proud of her small Hygge accredited setting and is looking forward to going to the National awards in London at the end of this month as a nominee for the National Childminder of the year, following her regional award.
