New outstanding childcare Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A childcare setting in Scarborough has been graded outstanding in their first year of registration with Ofsted.

Mana Childcare who were previously Outstanding with an Ofsted Agency & moved to become an Ofsted provider in November 2023 have received an Outstanding by Ofsted grade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This follows their recognition of being Childminder of the year for the Yorkshire and Humber region, earlier this year.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ria Machin owner of Mana Childcare in the Falsgrave area, is so proud of her small Hygge accredited setting and is looking forward to going to the National awards in London at the end of this month as a nominee for the National Childminder of the year, following her regional award.