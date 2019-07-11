New president at Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Scarborough met recently to conduct its annual handover ceremony.

John Riby has been installed as the club’s president for 2019/20.

John, a Chartered Engineer and Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, took over the reins from Dr Ian Holland and becomes the 98th president of the club – one of the oldest in Yorkshire.

He in turn bestowed Roger Cannon, a leading local educationist, as the club’s president elect who will become president in a year’s time.

Dr Holland thanked members of the club for their support during a year which saw it grow in numbers and raise thousands of pounds for local good causes.

Mr Riby’s theme for his year is ‘be active together’ and his aspiration is for the club to help youngsters from disadvantaged families to get involved in activities aimed at helping give them a focus for future life. He is also hoping to raise money for Martin House Children Hospice.

A spokesman said: “Rotary members meet on Monday evenings at the Scarborough Rugby Club.

“The club continues to look for suitable new members and would particularly like to hear from young professional men and women who would like to get involved.”