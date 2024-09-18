New £1 bus fare offer for young people in Scarborough and across North Yorkshire
The money-saving initiative will apply to any single journey on award-winning Transdev’s buses in North Yorkshire for only £1.
The travel boost is the result of a new collaboration with North Yorkshire Council and offers under 19s cut-price travel anytime, anywhere in the county served by its buses – from Scarborough in the east to Skipton in the west.
The hope is that, in these financially challenging times, the new discount will help make travel more affordable and accessible for young people, many of whom are unable to afford the cost of driving lessons or running and insuring a car.
Transdev’s Commercial Director Paul Turner said: “The new £1 fares apply to any one-way journey on our buses which is wholly within North Yorkshire – for example, Grassington to Skipton, Ripon to Harrogate or Malton to Pickering – and also to journeys between North Yorkshire and the City of York.
“Young people can buy their £1 tickets in the usual way from our drivers, using cash or contactless payment."
Dedicated school buses aren’t included in the new offer but every other route in the bus operators’ networks in North Yorkshire and York itself are part of this scheme.
Transdev bus operators and North Yorkshire destinations available with the £1 fare scheme for young people include:
Coastliner – serving Scarborough, Whitby, Pickering, Malton and Tadcaster.
The Harrogate Bus Company – in Harrogate, Knaresborough, Ripon and Pateley Bridge.
The Keighley Bus Company – travel in the Skipton and Grassington areas.
Full details of all routes and times are available online at: https://www.transdevbus.co.uk/
Or use the free to download ‘Transdev Go’ mobile app.
