New publication charts weird and wonderful events in the ‘Wold Newton Triangle’

Charles Christian looks at some of the more unusual aspects of the area in The Mysterious Wold Newton Triangle: Wraiths, Werewolves and Other Weird Tales. Photo submitted

The publication, written by Charles Christian, looks at some of the more unusual aspects of the area and the many legendary tales.

These include the medieval werewolf Old Stinker, plus zombies, vampires, fairy folk, buried treasure, headless ghosts, screaming skulls, some very eccentric gentry, vanishing rivers, parkin-eating dragons, the home of Christmas turkeys,

England’s tallest monolith, and a grid of ley lines which may, or may not, be connected to the day a giant meteorite crashed to earth near Wold Newton.

The book, entitled The Mysterious Wold Newton Triangle: Wraiths, Werewolves and Other Weird Tales, was inspired by Mr Christian’s childhood trips out with his family and reading the various guidebooks from the local attractions visited during Sunday afternoons out.

The new tome is the Volume 2 in Mr Christian’s Haunted Landscapes series.

Mr Christian said: “I grew up in Scarborough in the 1950s and like a lot of people in those days, my parents would head out in the car on a Sunday afternoon to explore the local area, the outing concluding with tea and cakes in the cafe of a local stately home.

“I’d be wedged in the backseat of the car, between my grandmother and an aunt, poring over the guidebooks I’d collected. It was these trips that help me realise that this patch of East Yorkshire was home to a lot of strange events.

“Who knew that the largest free-standing Neolithic monolith in the British Isles is to be found next to the church in Rudston? Or that Filey Brigg, according to legend, was created by the bones of a dragon that drowned trying to remove Parkin cake from its teeth?

“As a child what could be more intriguing than the tale of ‘Owd Nance’ and the Screaming Skull of Burton Agnes Hall?

“I felt more people needed to know about this part of the world.

“Flamborough Head has not one but three ghosts haunting its environs.

“A spectral ‘White Lady’ is said to haunt Danes Dyke and two female wraiths walk the streets of Flamborough village.

“These are just three of many legends in the Wold Newton Triangle area.”