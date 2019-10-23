New recycling centre at Kirby Misperton

A new waste recycling centre at Kirby Misperton has been opened by North Yorkshire County Council.

The waste transfer station replaces two facilities, one at Knapton Quarry and one on Showfield Lane, Malton.

The new transfer station will receive waste and recyclables collected from across Ryedale in small vehicles and bulk up waste into larger articulated lorries for transport to facilities for recycling, treatment and disposal.

Up to 30,000 tonnes of waste and recycled materials will be handled at the facility each year, collected from local households, shops and offices, as well as from the local household waste recycling centres.

County Councillor Andrew Lee, executive member for business and environmental services, said: “A network of waste transfer stations, centrally located to catchment areas, is essential to the success of our recycling ambitions.

“The Kirby Misperton waste transfer station is designed to provide this facility for the Ryedale area.”