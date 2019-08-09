New sculpture and receptacle 'Fin the Fish' to be installed in Scarborough's South Bay to take plastic off the beach

A new sculpture and receptacle is to be installed in Scarborough's South Bay to take plastic off the beaches during the busy summer period.

Fin the Fish is part of Yorkshire Water's 'Do your bit' initiative, which is supported by Scarborough Borough Council and the University of Hull, and will come to the town next week.

Its aim is to showcase that plastic pollution is damaging all marine organisms on a daily basis.

People who visit the beach are being encouraged to bring their plastic bottles to fill him up.

Cllr Janet Jefferson, Cabinet Member for Scarborough Borough Council said: “We’re really pleased to support this proactive initiative to help tackle the problems associated with plastic waste.

"We hope that it will not only be thought provoking, but also encourage everyone visiting Scarborough to play their part in keeping plastic off the beach and out of the sea.”

Professor Dan Parsons, Director of the Energy and Environment Institute at the University of Hull, said: "The world has woken up to the critical issue of plastic pollution in our oceans, which is a growing challenge and is having devastating consequences for marine environments both globally and off our Yorkshire coastline.

"Our scientists at the University of Hull are tackling these issues through our research and teaching but we all have a duty to do what we can to protect our fragile marine ecosystems. That’s why we’re delighted to support Yorkshire Water’s ‘Do your bit’ initiative. We hope that Fin the Fish will help visitors to Scarborough see this growing problem and prompt them to consider what they can do to reduce their own waste.”

Built in Egton Bridge, by Godbold Blacksmiths Ltd and installed by KRC Engineering Service, Fin also showcases local talent in North Yorkshire.

Lee Pitcher, Head of Resilience Yorkshire Water said: “Fin is our way of showing everyone that they can make a difference to save the sea, the creatures who live in it and our planet. How amazing to think that every time you use Fin, you are doing your bit to help save the planet.”