The study says such "puppy eyes" helped domesticated dogs to bond with humans. We asked our readers to send in photos of their dogs giving them puppy dog eyes - here's a round up of some of the best.

1. Hungry? "Human, give me that food." Jen Whitelaw ugc Buy a Photo

2. Squidge Squidge saying 'I love you but I love your dinner more.' Gill Wilson ugc Buy a Photo

3. Molly Molly snuggling up to her little sister. Chloe Middleton ugc Buy a Photo

4. Buster Buster gives a look of love. Jo Ashurst ugc Buy a Photo

View more