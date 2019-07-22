New theatre work experience project launches at Scarborough YMCA - sign up today

YMCA Scarborough and YMCA Theatre is using money from the People's Postcode Lottery to fund a new project for young people.

YMCA Takeover will support young people between the ages of 11 and 18 to gain experience in all areas of the theatre, from performance to production roles.

The project was initiated as a result of the increasing job market in areas of production in the arts such as lighting designers, stage managers and sound designers.

With many years’ experience of the theatre industry, YMCA Scarborough and YMCA Theatre want to give young people an insight into careers in the arts which they might not have considered before, by providing the opportunity to gain skills within the theatre beyond treading the boards as a performer.

They particularly encourage girls interested in production roles to get involved.

The Takeover project will run over two weeks from Monday August 5 to Saturday August August 17, daily from 10 to 4pm Monday to Friday on week one and

and Monday to Saturday on week two.

There is an optional breakfast club which will be free and open from 9am.

The Takeover team will be working in collaboration with the staff at the YMCA Theatre, giving participants the opportunity to shadow the different aspects of production which bring shows to life.

Each day will be a combination of putting into practice the roles in; lighting design, stage management, theatre marketing etc. alongside rehearsing a fun musical production which will be performed at the YMCA Theatre on August 17 at 12.30pm

Anyone aged 11 to 18 who wants to find out more about the project is encouraged to come along to the YMCA Theatre on Monday July 22 at 6.30pm to meet the team.

You will also get the opportunity to have a sneak preview of the YMCA’s summer production of The Wizard of Oz before the opening night.

The Takeover project is limited to 50 participants and the cost for the two-week project is £100.

Thanks to the funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery, 25 young people from families who are in receipt of at least one income related benefit or tax credit, will be able to attend completely free of charge.

The YMCA Takeover team expect there to be a lot of demand for the project, so if you want to find out more, don’t delay - register your interest today at:

Email: takeover@ymcascarborough.uk

Website: www.ymcascarborough.uk/takeover

Phone: 01723 374227