New town centre team is on the way ... here's when we'll find out who will be a part

Scarborough is soon to get a new town centre strategy team in a bid to move forward with regeneration plans.

The group, appointed by Scarborough Borough Council, will be led by a chair, a vice chair and five town champions who will be responsible for producing an action plan.

This will be an instrumental part of the council's bid to secure £10 million worth of government funding from the Future High Street Fund - money that will be used to make Scarborough town centre fit for the 21st century.

According to Cllr Liz Colling, the team is made up of people from different backgrounds who will be able to contribute with different ideas.

As part of their role they will be working with public forums to engage with residents and key stakeholders.

The team will be announced on September 16.