New warning to Harrogate residents as water stocks plummet after weeks of hot weather

A renewed appeal is being made to Harrogate residents to conserve water as concern grows over the current heatwave.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Water has reported that continued dry and warm weather over the last week and England’s warmest June on record has seen reservoir stocks continue to decline as the county officially experiences a drought.

The latest figures show levels fell by 2.5% over the last week to 55.8%, significantly below the average – 81.9% - for this time of year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Kaye, director of water at Yorkshire Water said: “Our reservoir levels have been much lower than average for some time now, after the driest spring for 132 years in Yorkshire.

The latest Yorkshire Water figures show reservoir levels across the county fell by 2.5% over the last week to 55.8%, significantly below the average – 81.9% - for this time of year. (Picture contributed)

"The heat and dry weather over the last week have further impacted our reservoir levels.

"There is some light and localised rain around today and forecast for the rest of the week, but without significant rainfall soon, temporary usage restrictions are a possibility.

Yorkshire’s reservoir stocks have been declining since late January due to the driest spring for 132 years in the county and England’s warmest June on record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During warm weather, water usage typically increases, which further impacts reservoir levels. Usage almost reached 1.5 billion litres on Monday, June 30, which is 200 million litres above Yorkshire Water’s typical daily production.

The weather and resulting drop in water resources follows the Environment Agency’s announcement that Yorkshire had entered into a drought on June 12, as a result of low rainfall, river levels, and groundwater in the region.

Harrogate residents are now being urged once more to reduce their water usage, including allowing their lawns “to go brown”.

Yorkshire Water’s Dave Kaye said: “We are working closely with the Environment Agency, and working hard to manage our resources, moving water around the region to areas that need it the most.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know that warm weather can lead to an increase in water usage but we are urging customers to continue using water wisely.

"We have 100 additional colleagues tackling leakage and ask that customers continue to report leaks to us so that we can repair them as soon as possible.”