The event was organised by the Scarborough Lions and was the first New Year's Day dip in Scarborough for two years.

Robert Hunter, president of Scarborough Lions, said: "It was one of the most successful dips ever, in terms of numbers of dippers, it was well over 120 dippers."

"The Mayor and Mayoress turned up to judge the fancy dress competition and the town crier turned up to encourage people to donate and to start the whole process of getting into water."

"It was very, very successful. We had a huge amount of people who were visiting Scarborough for the day who decided they wanted to join in the dip on the day itself so that was quite encouraging."

"We had a new way of registering people where we registered outside because of the Covid restrictions and it made a huge difference to the number of people who wanted to take part in the dip."

