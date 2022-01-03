The Town Crier rings in the dip.

NEW YEAR'S DAY SCARBOROUGH: 18 pictures from the Scarborough Lions annual New Year's Day Dip!

Crowds embraced the cold as they gathered to watch the annual event.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 11:56 am
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 12:48 pm

The event was organised by the Scarborough Lions and was the first New Year's Day dip in Scarborough for two years.

Robert Hunter, president of Scarborough Lions, said: "It was one of the most successful dips ever, in terms of numbers of dippers, it was well over 120 dippers."

"The Mayor and Mayoress turned up to judge the fancy dress competition and the town crier turned up to encourage people to donate and to start the whole process of getting into water."

"It was very, very successful. We had a huge amount of people who were visiting Scarborough for the day who decided they wanted to join in the dip on the day itself so that was quite encouraging."

"We had a new way of registering people where we registered outside because of the Covid restrictions and it made a huge difference to the number of people who wanted to take part in the dip."

1. New Year's Day dip 2022

The dippers get ready at the starting line.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. New Year's Day dip 2022

Warming up.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. New Year's Day dip 2022

Lobster alert! Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. New Year's Day dip 2022

Awaiting the dip.

Photo: Richard Ponter

