Newby & Scalby Library wins lottery cash to create community garden

The volunteers and trustees at Newby & Scalby Community Library are celebrating a National Lottery win of £18,900 as part of this year’s People’s Projects.

The votes of people around town, including readers of The Scarborough News, ensured the library won a vote in a contest that was screened on ITV’s Calendar.

Isobel Nixon, Chairman of the Library Trustees, said: “We are so grateful to all the people who voted for our project, which we called ‘Growing our Community’.

“This will enable us to create a community garden on the patch of land behind the library for all our customers to enjoy and we can’t wait to get started! We have been touched by some of the messages of support we’ve received from all sorts of people who have told us what the library means to them, thanking us for keeping it open.

“We would like to thank all the readers of The Scarborough News who got behind us.”

The most unusual message of support came from someone who has since moved away from Yorkshire who got in touch with the trustees, promising 11 votes from their family since, many years ago as a child, they accidentally broke a library window by kicking stones and had felt guilty ever since. Voting for the project gave them the opportunity to make amends!

The trustees’ aim for the new garden is that it will be a calm, healing space to help combat loneliness, where people can connect with nature, recharge their batteries and meet others and where children can have their curiosity encouraged and imaginations fired.

The trustees will keep everyone updated on progress as they build the paths, install seating and an outdoor classroom, create the wildlife area and fairy garden and begin the planting.