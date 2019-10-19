Nicola takes plunge in tribute to her gran

A Rillington mum has just completed a skydive for Marie Curie.

High flyer Nicola Duffil took the plunge to mark the first anniversary of the death of her treasured gran Jean Fox.

Nicola, along with her mum (Catherine Spiller) and sister (Adele Spiller) raised �1,100 for Marie Curie.

The skydive, which took place at Grindale near Bridlington, has so far raised over £600 for the charity.

Nicola, along with her mum (Catherine Spiller) and sister (Adele Spiller) also staged a charity bingo night at Rillington Community Centre in memory of Jean who was a regular at the monthly village bingo sessions. This event raised more than £500.

Nicola said: “When our personal circumstances changed and our son was only three-months old, my wonderful and kind-hearted gran stepped forward and invited us to move in with her. It was only a matter of a few months before my gran got the shocking diagnosis that she had a brain tumour. She battled this for seven weeks before succumbing to the illness.

“I was so close to my gran – she was like a best friend and mum to me. Marie Curie was so supportive and has since helped me through the grieving process.

“I wanted to do something positive to mark the first anniversary of her death so as a family we had something to look forward to and focus on.

“I thought a skydive was the perfect solution and it provided me with the opportunity to give something back to the charity.”