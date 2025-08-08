North-south divide on smart meters could be solved this year, says Scarborough and Whitby MP

Alison Hume Portrait. Hoc

‘Dumb meters’ in North Yorkshire’s coastal areas could be replaced by smart meters later this year, Scarborough and Whitby’s MP has said.

Solving the north-south regional divide affecting the use of smart meters and varying energy rate implementation has moved a step forward, according to Alison Hume, the MP for Scarborough and Whitby.

The technology used in the UK affects how well smart meters work, with the North of England and Scotland having to rely on longer-range radio frequencies, while cellular data hubs are used in southern England.

Alison Hume MP has said that the issue could be resolved “by the end of the year”.

It comes as the energy regulator Ofgem opened a new statutory consultation on smart meter guaranteed standards of performance, on Friday, August 8.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Ms Hume said: “One of my big campaigns since I was elected was about the dumb meters, particularly in the Esk Valley, and the smart meters that don’t work.

“I’ve been working really hard to get that resolved, and I’m pleased to say that it looks like cellular data hubs will be rolled out in the north, including in Whitby, the villages, and Scarborough, so that people will actually be able to get the varying rates that they sign up for.”

The MP added: “If that is delivered, which I hope it will be, that will be my first really big campaign win.”

The Digital Communications Company (DCC), which has almost 36 million smart meters on its network, manages the telecommunications technology infrastructure that “underpins the smart meter roll-out”.

The company states that its “network helps protect consumers and enables Britain to make the fullest use of renewable energy”.

Ms Hume told the LDRS that she had been working with the DCC and the Government to highlight the north-south divide.

All energy suppliers must “aim to install smart meters in every home in Great Britain”, according to Ofgem.

However, the targets do not take into account whether a meter is actually working or not.

The MP for Scarborough and Whitby said: “The south has cellular data hubs, and we work on the long-range radio, which is hopeless in our topography. And since we brought in those rules, things have improved.

“There is actually a capacity to have cellular data hubs, but unless you allow the suppliers to put them in, they’re not going to go into the homes.”

“If it’s delivered, it’ll make a big difference,” she added.