North Yorkshire couple banned from keeping animals by Scarborough court after starving their three dogs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A couple who neglected three dogs, one of whom died from starvation, have been banned from keeping animals for seven years after a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Jake Craven, 28, of Linnaeus Street, Hull, and Megan Findlay, 25, of Victoria Park Avenue, Scarborough, both pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

Craven was sentenced to an 18-month community order when he appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is required to complete 25 rehabilitation activity (RAR) days and he will be curfewed on an electronic tag for three months.

Staffie Coco was found emaciated with a body condition score of two out of nine.

Findlay, who was sentenced at an earlier hearing, was placed under an 18-month community order with a requirement to complete 35 RAR days.

The court heard Craven and Findlay were offered help with rehoming when the RSPCA and a housing association officer visited their flat in Victoria Avenue in Scarborough in March last year.

Two Staffies, Coco and her offspring Tinker, and a terrier called Rex were among several dogs being kept in breach of the tenancy agreement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When the housing association officer returned to the flat a fortnight later she was unable to gain entry.

On June 10, RSPCA Inspector Tom Hutton tracked the couple down to where they were living on wasteland near the Grand Hotel in Scarborough.

Findlay told the inspector they were homeless and Rex had died, so she had wrapped him in a blanket and put him inside their tent.

Insp Hutton said in a statement to the court that Findlay then let the two Staffies out of the tent and he could see they were both extremely thin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their hips and ribs were prominent and their spines were visible.

Both dogs were anaemic and needed treatment in an animal hospital.

A vet who examined two-year-old Coco said the dog was emaciated with a body condition score of two out of nine.

Her daughter, Tinker, a six-month-old Staffie cross scored three out of nine on the same chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both dogs were suffering due to lack of nutrition and water and were losing body condition,” said the vet.

“I estimate they would have been suffering for around a month at least to have lost that much weight.

A post-mortem report for Rex showed he was suffering from muscle wastage.

The vet added: “He would have suffered unnecessarily as a result of inadequate nutrition and the level of muscle atrophy would have taken at least two months - the hunger alone would have been incredibly uncomfortable for him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In mitigation, the court was told that Findlay suffered from psychological problems, including ADHD and anxiety and depression.

It was said her ownership of the dogs had been “inadequate rather than wicked”.

For Craven, it was said he was now in a new relationship and he had “secondary responsibility” for the care of the dogs.

Findlay was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £114.

Coco and Tinker have been returned to good health and will now be rehomed by the RSPCA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after the hearing, Insp Hutton said: “The defendants had ample time to address the weight loss of their dogs.